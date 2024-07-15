DeKalb nonprofits invited to apply for grants from Township

DeKALB – The DeKalb Township is accepting applications for its 2024 human service funding cycle, meant to aid area nonprofits that provide services to the surrounding community.

The application deadline is 4 p.m. July 31.

The township annually awards funds to various community-based nonprofit agencies. The agencies provide programs or services that benefit DeKalb Township residents. Priority will be given to programs that address the needs of the elderly, youth, disabled individuals, or the economically disadvantaged.

Applications are available at dekalbtownship.com under the “For the Community” tab. The application packet will include submission instructions.

For information, call 815-758-8282 or email supervisor@dekalbtownship.org.