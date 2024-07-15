Christ Community, Sycamore First Baptist finish DeKalb County Church League in first

Newman Center's Cobe Schmerbach swings as Jose Gomez and Malachi Larson look on in a game Sunday, July 15, 2024. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Church Softball League)

With the playoffs on the horizon for the DeKalb County Church League, St. Paul picked up a 7-6 win over Christ Community.

Bob Gualandi picked up the win and Nathan Harbecke was saddled with the loss.

First Baptist Sycamore I defeated First Baptist Sycamore II 10-2. Mike Reis was the victor in the circle and was backed offensively by triples from Colin Brandon and Alex Rahe. Keith Miller took the loss, allowing five runs over four innings of work.

Both Christ Community and Sycamore First Baptist finished the regular season 10-2.

Newman Center came out on top over Sycamore Methodist, winning 8-1. Cirilo Gonzalez had four strikeouts to earn the win in the circle and Regan Underwood took the loss.

First Lutheran came from behind to knock off Bethel Assembly 21-15. Emily Eichholzer picked up the win and Tim Sutter took the loss.

A play-in game between First Baptist Sycamore II and Sycamore Methodist saw the Baptists come out on top 7-0. Keith Miller was the pitcher of record for First Baptist. The quarterfinals of the postseason start this week.