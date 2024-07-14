Northern Rehab food, school supplies drive begins July 15

Frankie DiCiaccio, operations manager of Barb Food Mart, talks in this Shaw Local file photo on Thursday, April 7, 2022, about the quality and variety of produce available at the facility in DeKalb. Barb Food Mart is a food pantry serving those in need that have a student enrolled in the DeKalb School District. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a food and school supplies drive to benefit DeKalb, Genoa, Rochelle and Sycamore food pantries starting Monday.

The food and school supplies drive will run through July 27.

Donations will support the Rochelle Christian Food Pantry, the Spartan Food Pantry in Sycamore, the Barb Food Mart in DeKalb and the Genoa Area Food Hub, according to a news release.

Nonperishable food items welcomed include beans, rice, canned foods, pasta, canned meat, applesauce, dry goods, cleaning products, personal care items, paper goods or other items with a long shelf life. Accepted school supplies include crayons, rulers, glue, pens, notebook paper, markers, folders, pencils, notebooks, sticky notes, highlighters, erasers and colored pencils.

Donated items may be dropped off at any of Northern Rehab’s three locations:

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 540 E. Main St., Genoa.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 1211 Currency Court, Rochelle.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 45 years.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com or call 815-756-8524.