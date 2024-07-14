DeKalb County annual barn tour returns in August

The Koenig Barn, the eighth stop on the 2022 DeKalb County Barn Tour, located on Shabbona Grove Road in Hinckley, shown in this Shaw Local file photo. The 10th annual barn tour returns Aug. 10, 2024. (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center)

SYCAMORE – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center and DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association will host its 10th annual DeKalb County Barn Tour in August.

The barn tour will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 in Cortland and Sycamore townships.

Attendees can take guided tours of six local barns. The tour also features a geocaching activity, along with information provided by the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association and Glidden Homestead. Food will be provided by the Waterman Lions Club. Local vendors also will sell honey, 10th anniversary items, soap, and ironwork created by Glidden Homestead volunteer blacksmiths.

Author and artist Kyle White will host “Humorous and Reflective Midwest Stories” programs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon at the Johnson barn. Attendees can receive “brag buttons” to write the number of years they have attended the tour. A commemorative calendar is for sale by visiting DeKalbCountyBarnTour.com.

Participants are encouraged to move at their own pace. Attendees will receive a guidebook that also serves as their ticket. The guidebook includes the barns’ history, a location map, articles about the barns, a list of each site’s activities, and hand-drawn sketches of the barns.

The tour costs $45 a carload. Proceeds from the tour will benefit the DAAHA and the Glidden Homestead. To buy tickets, visit DeKalbCountyBarnTour.com or the Sycamore Park District parking lot, 435 Airport Road.

For information, visit DeKalbCountyBarnTour.com, call 815-756-7904 or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org.