Learn about film through late ‘National Lampoon’ writer John Hughes’ career

DeKALB – Aspiring writers and filmmakers are invited to a workshop to learn about the arts through the career of the late John Hughes, a screenwriter who got his start writing for “National Lampoon’s Class Reunion” in 1982.

The DeKalb Public Library will host the free program for patrons at 6 p.m. July 18 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The program is intended for adults and teens.

Hughes also directed movies such as “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science.” He died in 2009.

Registration is not required to attend.

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.