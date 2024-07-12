Willrett Flower Company in DeKalb relocates for expansion

DeKALB – The owners of Willrett Flower Company are making the building formerly occupied by a downtown DeKalb staple, Byers Brewing Company, a space of their own at 230 E. Lincoln Highway, Suite 100, in DeKalb.

The business, which is owned and operated by sisters Mary Grace McCauley and Kat Willrett, first opened its doors to patrons from its new location July 9.

McCauley said that moving to a new location allows their business to expand its operations.

“We’re super excited about the new location,” McCauley said. “It’s a much larger space. It allows us to increase our production and have more flower arrangements available on hand for walk-in customers.”

The new space also includes a large area for classes and events.

McCauley said she is excited to open the shop’s doors again to patrons with this offering.

“That’s something that we did a lot when we first opened, but we kind of ran out of space,” McCauley said. “Now, we have a dedicated classroom area where can have these fun floral design classes, wreath-making classes during the holidays.”

McCauley said she imagines the new space will come as a welcomed change for patrons who frequent the shop.

“We do weddings and events and everything from baptisms, funerals, parties, showers,” she said. “Now that we are in a larger space, we have a dedicated consultation area where we can bring people in and have a quiet space to meet. That’s something that we didn’t have before. While we pride ourselves on excellent customer service, this is definitely going to give us the ability to go above and beyond what we were able to do in our old space.”

McCauley said she and her sister are having fun making their new space their own.

“We really strive to create a welcoming space that’s open and accessible to everyone in our community,” she said. “That’s something that’s really important to us. We also just want to create a real sense of fun. … We carry a lot of really fun, unique products that are perfect gifts for someone if you’re just trying to brighten someone’s day.”

At Willrett Flower Company, patrons will find that half the store is dedicated as a gift shop.

“We focus on brands that are unique, things you cannot find at Target and Amazon,” McCauley said.

Among the most popular items at the store is flowers and the Build-A-Bouquet.

Willrett Flower Company plans to have a moving sale to mark its first weekend in business from the new location.

“Initially, we had planned to do it before we moved out of our old space but then we thought why not do it in the new space and show off for our new customers who have maybe not been in before,” McCauley said. “We’re going to do a big sale on lots of our best-selling items that we have in store and lots of our gifts and decor and plants.”

