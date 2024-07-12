OSF HealthCare to open urgent care clinic in Sycamore

The first OSF On Call Urgent Care in Sycamore is poised to open on July 29. The space already has signage up and will be in the same building as the Starbucks near Meijer grocer on South Peace Road, shown here July 4, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – A new OSF HealthCare urgent care facility is poised to open its doors to patients in Sycamore before the end of July, an OSF employees said Thursday.

Christina Hardee, director of operations for all on-call urgent clinics in the northern Illinois region for OSF, said Sycamore will be the newest clinic under her stewardship when it opens with a soft launch of July 29.

“OSF on-call urgent cares, they’re a more modern day urgent care. We try to kind of get geared toward those families on the go, to get them in and out in a timely manner without jeopardizing that quality of care,” Hardee said.

The Sycamore facility has been in the works since at least 2023, Hardee said. The brand new building, situated near the Starbucks and Meijer grocer on South Peach Road in southwest Sycamore, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hardee said OSF hopes to have the facility open 12 hours a day, every day of the year. The five-days-a-week schedule that begins when the facility has its soft opening later in July will eventually morph into seven days, if staffing allows for it, she said.

“I think that’s why we’re trialling the soft launch, just to make sure we are staffed up and appropriate to keep it open for the patients in the community. You know staffing has been a challenge all over, but we’re hopeful,” Hardee said.

Media Relations Coordinator Colleen Reynolds said the facility will offer on-site prescription pickups for commonly prescribed medications. The urgent care will be equipped with an X-ray machine, and basic blood testing services will be available inside the building, OSF representatives said.

Reynolds said those services are meant to make the urgent care experience a convenient one. To that end OSF also has virtual urgent care services DeKalb County residents will be able to take part in.

“If this walk-in clinic is closed and it’s after hours, and somebody has a screaming baby in the middle of the night, which often happens, or if they’re going on vacation and they realize that they have something they need to take care of before they go, they can get on,” Reynolds said.

The OSF On Call virtual urgent care services allow patients to text chat with a doctor for 15 minutes, or to have a video call with a medical professional to determine their next steps of care.

“That is also an amazing option, and I really don’t think people know that’s available. And it has been a life saver for a lot of people,” Reynolds said.

For those who get in-person services, Reynolds said OSF tried to put as many conveniences as possible into the facility, including patient rooms with enough seating for a family of four or five, and hot beverages in the lobby.

Hardee said OSF is a unique healthcare offering because of the business’ religious affiliation. It’s the second OSF facility in Sycamore, after the nonprofit Catholic health system purchased Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Sycamore Family Practice, 954 W. State St. in October.

“We want people to experience God’s love, we want them to have a great experience every time they come to us,” Hardee said.