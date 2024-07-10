Family Fun Fest to return July 17 to DeKalb’s Hopkins Park

Visitors check out the interior of a DeKalb fire truck Thursday, July 21, 2022, during the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce Family Fun Fest at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and DeKalb Park District will host its 12th annual Family Fun Fest this month.

The free event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 17 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Attendees can meet DeKalb area organizations and businesses and learn about community resources. The event also features games, raffles and take-home giveaways. Vendors will offer free swag, prizes and information. Food also will be available to purchase from Tamales Los Girasoles.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community and advocates for business needs.

For information, visit dekalb.org or the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce social media pages.