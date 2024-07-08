D.P. Dough aims for August reopening after tax dispute closure in DeKalb

D.P. Dough is seen Sept. 25, 2023, at 215 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – After the city of DeKalb ordered the calzone joint D.P. Dough to close over its alleged failure to pay local taxes, corporate leadership said the restaurant hopes to reopen in mid-August.

The establishment, 215 W. Lincoln Highway, was ordered to cease and desist from operations June 25, according to a closure order that could be seen on the front door of the business. The business had 35 days to appeal after they failed to appear at a court hearing, according to the closure order.

D.P. Dough Vice President Jason Griffin looked to place blame, and told Shaw Local News Network the “franchisee performed horribly.”

He said the plan is to run a corporate store at the DeKalb location going forward.

“The store is closed,” Griffin said. “They didn’t pay the bill. We don’t take that lightly.”



Griffin said the alleged back due payment of taxes and fines are the former franchisee’s responsibility. City Manager Bill Nicklas told Shaw Local News Network in June that the restaurant had not paid the city’s restaurant/bar taxes for “going on four months.”

“It’s ultimately the franchisee’s debt, but if we need to make it right, we will make it right,” Griffin said.

D.P. Dough put down roots just outside downtown DeKalb in the former Tom and Jerry’s restaurant.

Known for its freshly oven-baked calzones, D.P. Dough first opened its doors for business in September 2023.

Griffin said the restaurant is eager to get back to serving patrons.

“We look forward to reopening and giving DeKalb the restaurant it deserves,” Griffin said.