D.P. Dough in DeKalb ready to rollout fresh baked calzones

DeKALB – D.P. Dough is ready to rollout the dough for its alternative to pizza, serving up 25-plus different varieties of fresh baked calzones.
The establishment, 215 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, opens its doors to the public at 4 p.m. Tuesday with a soft opening.
Owner Frank Fatehali said the decision to choose DeKalb was simple.
“D.P. Dough is known for its college-town appeal,” Fatehali said. “There is a lot of nostalgia with all the students. … If you’re hungry, cafeteria is not open, we are the only place open in town.”
D.P. Dough will take over the spot formerly occupied by Tom and Jerry’s restaurant in DeKalb before its owners listed the building for sale. The establishment has undergone a bit of a makeover since the popular calzone franchise took ownership of the building. Patrons will find booths, digital menu/promotional boards and new light fixtures.
Fatehali acknowledged that he may have big shoes to fill in occupying the former Tom and Jerry’s restaurant.
“I think so, but I am all for it,” he said. “I feel that the brand itself that I’m bringing will become a staple for DeKalb. I feel up to the challenge. I do have big shoes to fill. I think that I am very confident in my ability, my manager’s ability, the brand’s ability, to fill the shoes of Tom and Jerry’s.”
D.P. Dough will offer more than 25 different varieties of fresh baked calzones for patrons to choose from, including the Construction Zone, which Fatehali said allows patrons to pick their own flavor.
Fatehali said there are 22 calzones that are expected to be offered nationwide at D.P. Dough, but five of them will be done specifically for the DeKalb location.
He said he is excited to begin the work of distinguishing D.P. Dough as an alternative to pizza.
“D.P. Dough is known for its feel for that golden type home-cooked restaurant,” Fatehali said. “It’s not a cookie cutter McDonalds, it’s not a cookie cutter Burger King. They have the same food from here to Timbuktu. Over here, we have different varieties. We make it right in front of them. So, it’s not like you just order and it’s ready in a minute. … It takes its time. It takes about 10 minutes to make and make it right in front of you. It’s an open kitchen. You can see it cooking. So, that’s what makes a difference.”
Fatehali said he intends to mark the establishment’s grand opening, which hasn’t yet been set, by giving away free calzones.
D.P. Dough will be open for business daily from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.