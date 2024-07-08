DeKalb County property transfers: April 29-May 5, 2024

Scott Binford and Liomar A. Neves to CASM Holdings LLC, Residence at 1025 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, $230,000.

David and Lynnly Buchanan to Juan L. and Dora L. Lazarit, Residence at 508 S. Seventh St., DeKalb, $190,000.

James H. Hiscock Estate Of By Guardian to Attila Ori, Residence at 230 N. Cedar St., Waterman, $187,500.

Stephen and Holly Lietzow to Alvaro Gonzalez and Enid Amparo Torrado, Residence at 87 E. Robinson Ave., Cortland, $220,000.

Thelma L. Miller Trust By Trustees to Walter Q. and Diana H. Nguyen, Apartment Building at 1233 Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, $360,000.

Adolph P. and Thelma L. Miller Trust By Trustees to Walter Q. and Diana H. Nguyen, Apartment Building at 1267 Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, $360,000.

David G. Swanson Jr. and Kimberly A. Swanson to Bryan McNutt, Lot at 1743 Fairside Drive, Sandwich, $34,000.

Juan M. Rodriguez Trustee Trust to Brianna L. McGee, Residence at 621 W. Center St., Sandwich, $195,000.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Residence at 1207 Briarwood Lane, Sandwich, $20,888.89

Green Acres Associates LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 717 Kennedy St., Waterman, $21,218.

Ann Byrne Dec’d By Executor Christopher J. Babb to Cile Massover, Residence at 2133 Waterbury Lane, Sycamore, $334,900.

Erwin Ackmann Dec’d By Admin Susan K. Couser to Tellus Demetra LLC, Farmland at 15608 Crego Road, DeKalb, $1,985,280.

Abdulmohsen Dakhil D. Alhossaini and Rateeba Algoufi to Reginald B. Pretto, Amy L. Pretto and Marc Pretto, Residence at 75 Tygert Lane, DeKalb, $375,000.

Zachary R. Ottum to Linda S. Wilcox, Residence at 1846 Kerrybrook Court, Sycamore, $175,000.

Richard Hoffman Development Inc. to Silverthorne Development Co., Residence at 1204 Persimmon Drive, Genoa, $30,000.

Randall L. Hill to Tyler Lee and Courtney Joanna Woolbright, Residence at 529 Charter St., DeKalb, $246,000.

Jade T. Peterson to Everardo Felix, Residence at 99 E. Robinson Ave., Cortland, $210,000.

Old Mill Park By Grainger LLC By Power of Attorney to Michael and Mary Lynn Campagna, Residence at 16 Briden Lane, Sycamore, $496,415.14

Finney Homes LLC to Barbara Hartpence, Residence at 1402 Autumn Ridge Road, Sandwich, $337,965.

Kimberly Thompson to Stephen and Holly Lietzow, Residence at 433 N. Gage St., Somonauk, $260,000.

NVR Inc./ Ryan Homes to Hattie Kelly, Residence at 804 Kennedy St., Waterman, $281,160.

Grandview Capital LLC to Tomas Dorado-Aguirre, Residence at 523 Maplewood Ave., DeKalb, $168,000.

Bradley James Jackson to Jacob and Lindsey Garnatz, Residence at 673 Magnolia St., DeKalb, $344,000.

Kathleen Gordon to Ricky and Ilana Horner, Residence at 142 McLaren Drive S., Sycamore, $210,000.

Bonnie L Hodges-Beck Trustee Trust to Francisco Mascote, Residence at 111 S. Ninth St., DeKalb, $190,000.

JC Farley General Contractors Inc. to Jacob R. Needham, Lot at 1823 Constitution St., Sycamore, $45,000.

Austin D. and Elle Oswalt to Ashton S. McCormick, Residence at 909 Albert Ave., Sycamore, $220,000.

Pickwell Family Farms LLC to Donald Erickson and Richard Erickson, Farmland at 6543 Preserve Road, Shabbona, $375,000.

Joseph P. and Marsha A. Viktora to Carlos G. Rivera, Residence at 10178 Preserve Road, Waterman, $207,500.

Robert D. Starmer to Bradley J. and Debra J. Cornell, Residence at 232 W. Meadow Drive, Cortland, $345,000.

DeKalb Villas LLC to David Baker Trustee Trust DBMZ 201, Residence at 1368 Oakwood Ave., DeKalb, $100,000.

David M. Baker Trustee DBMZ Trust 201 to Andres Garcia, Residence at 1368 Oakwood Ave., DeKalb, $232,450.

Fern J. Cook Dec’d Estate Of By Executor to Jacob and Brittany White, Residence at 1104 S. Sixth St., DeKalb, $170,000.

Jason Haages and Jessica Anderson-Haages to Randal Kline, Residence at 308 W. Ashton Drive, Maple Park, $340,000.

Donald K. Debra A. Landphair Trustees Trusts to Kit’s Property Group LLC, Residence at 826 N. 13th St., DeKalb, $175,000.

Brian E. and Jennifer Porter to Kory and Nicole Lynch, Residence at 301 N. Blue Jay St., Cortland, $290,000.

Michael D. and Rachel A. Thompson to Benjamin S. and Samantha L. Raeside, Residence at 148 N. Dogwood St., Cortland, $210,000.

Michael D. and Kristina Derengowski to Cinnabar Group LLC, Residence at 1532 Legacy Drive, Unit 1, DeKalb, $222,000.

Charles C. and Cynthia L. Kaiser to Nicholas A. and Laura M. Rude, Residence at 1129 Swanberg Court, Sycamore, $435,000.

DeKalb County Sheriff to Bradley R. Burns, Residence at 1920 Rivers Drive, Sycamore, $234,001.

IQRA Moral Cartoon Inc / Mohammad Hossain to City of DeKalb / People of DeKalb, Commercial at Lucinda Avenue / 401 Normal Road, DeKalb, $4,400.

Inside-Out Properties LLC to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 534 N. Loves Road, Cortland, $180,900.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 128 E. Robinson to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 128 E. Robinson Ave., Cortland, $168,300.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 222 S. Oak Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 222 S. Oak St., Cortland, $206,100.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 222 Kyra Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 222 Kyra Lane, Cortland, $168,300.

Inside-Out Properties LLC Pampas Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 59 S. Pampas Drive, Cortland, $144,000.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 94 W. Elm Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 94 W. Elm Ave., Cortland, $141,300.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 110 E. South Ave. Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 110 E. South Ave., Cortland, $195,300.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 1210 Scenic DeKalb Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 1210 Scenic Road, DeKalb, $209,700.

Earl and Mary A. Shumaker to Kayla A. Born, Residence at 1524 Timberwood Court, Sycamore, $182,500.

Jeffrey and Darlene Sampson to Zachary M. Norbut, Residence at 528 N. Charles St., Cortland, $315,500.