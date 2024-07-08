July 08, 2024
Shaw Local
DeKalb County property transfers: April 29-May 5, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Scott Binford and Liomar A. Neves to CASM Holdings LLC, Residence at 1025 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, $230,000.

David and Lynnly Buchanan to Juan L. and Dora L. Lazarit, Residence at 508 S. Seventh St., DeKalb, $190,000.

James H. Hiscock Estate Of By Guardian to Attila Ori, Residence at 230 N. Cedar St., Waterman, $187,500.

Stephen and Holly Lietzow to Alvaro Gonzalez and Enid Amparo Torrado, Residence at 87 E. Robinson Ave., Cortland, $220,000.

Thelma L. Miller Trust By Trustees to Walter Q. and Diana H. Nguyen, Apartment Building at 1233 Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, $360,000.

Adolph P. and Thelma L. Miller Trust By Trustees to Walter Q. and Diana H. Nguyen, Apartment Building at 1267 Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, $360,000.

David G. Swanson Jr. and Kimberly A. Swanson to Bryan McNutt, Lot at 1743 Fairside Drive, Sandwich, $34,000.

Juan M. Rodriguez Trustee Trust to Brianna L. McGee, Residence at 621 W. Center St., Sandwich, $195,000.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Residence at 1207 Briarwood Lane, Sandwich, $20,888.89

Green Acres Associates LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 717 Kennedy St., Waterman, $21,218.

Ann Byrne Dec’d By Executor Christopher J. Babb to Cile Massover, Residence at 2133 Waterbury Lane, Sycamore, $334,900.

Erwin Ackmann Dec’d By Admin Susan K. Couser to Tellus Demetra LLC, Farmland at 15608 Crego Road, DeKalb, $1,985,280.

Abdulmohsen Dakhil D. Alhossaini and Rateeba Algoufi to Reginald B. Pretto, Amy L. Pretto and Marc Pretto, Residence at 75 Tygert Lane, DeKalb, $375,000.

Zachary R. Ottum to Linda S. Wilcox, Residence at 1846 Kerrybrook Court, Sycamore, $175,000.

Richard Hoffman Development Inc. to Silverthorne Development Co., Residence at 1204 Persimmon Drive, Genoa, $30,000.

Randall L. Hill to Tyler Lee and Courtney Joanna Woolbright, Residence at 529 Charter St., DeKalb, $246,000.

Jade T. Peterson to Everardo Felix, Residence at 99 E. Robinson Ave., Cortland, $210,000.

Old Mill Park By Grainger LLC By Power of Attorney to Michael and Mary Lynn Campagna, Residence at 16 Briden Lane, Sycamore, $496,415.14

Finney Homes LLC to Barbara Hartpence, Residence at 1402 Autumn Ridge Road, Sandwich, $337,965.

Kimberly Thompson to Stephen and Holly Lietzow, Residence at 433 N. Gage St., Somonauk, $260,000.

NVR Inc./ Ryan Homes to Hattie Kelly, Residence at 804 Kennedy St., Waterman, $281,160.

Grandview Capital LLC to Tomas Dorado-Aguirre, Residence at 523 Maplewood Ave., DeKalb, $168,000.

Bradley James Jackson to Jacob and Lindsey Garnatz, Residence at 673 Magnolia St., DeKalb, $344,000.

Kathleen Gordon to Ricky and Ilana Horner, Residence at 142 McLaren Drive S., Sycamore, $210,000.

Bonnie L Hodges-Beck Trustee Trust to Francisco Mascote, Residence at 111 S. Ninth St., DeKalb, $190,000.

JC Farley General Contractors Inc. to Jacob R. Needham, Lot at 1823 Constitution St., Sycamore, $45,000.

Austin D. and Elle Oswalt to Ashton S. McCormick, Residence at 909 Albert Ave., Sycamore, $220,000.

Pickwell Family Farms LLC to Donald Erickson and Richard Erickson, Farmland at 6543 Preserve Road, Shabbona, $375,000.

Joseph P. and Marsha A. Viktora to Carlos G. Rivera, Residence at 10178 Preserve Road, Waterman, $207,500.

Robert D. Starmer to Bradley J. and Debra J. Cornell, Residence at 232 W. Meadow Drive, Cortland, $345,000.

DeKalb Villas LLC to David Baker Trustee Trust DBMZ 201, Residence at 1368 Oakwood Ave., DeKalb, $100,000.

David M. Baker Trustee DBMZ Trust 201 to Andres Garcia, Residence at 1368 Oakwood Ave., DeKalb, $232,450.

Fern J. Cook Dec’d Estate Of By Executor to Jacob and Brittany White, Residence at 1104 S. Sixth St., DeKalb, $170,000.

Jason Haages and Jessica Anderson-Haages to Randal Kline, Residence at 308 W. Ashton Drive, Maple Park, $340,000.

Donald K. Debra A. Landphair Trustees Trusts to Kit’s Property Group LLC, Residence at 826 N. 13th St., DeKalb, $175,000.

Brian E. and Jennifer Porter to Kory and Nicole Lynch, Residence at 301 N. Blue Jay St., Cortland, $290,000.

Michael D. and Rachel A. Thompson to Benjamin S. and Samantha L. Raeside, Residence at 148 N. Dogwood St., Cortland, $210,000.

Michael D. and Kristina Derengowski to Cinnabar Group LLC, Residence at 1532 Legacy Drive, Unit 1, DeKalb, $222,000.

Charles C. and Cynthia L. Kaiser to Nicholas A. and Laura M. Rude, Residence at 1129 Swanberg Court, Sycamore, $435,000.

DeKalb County Sheriff to Bradley R. Burns, Residence at 1920 Rivers Drive, Sycamore, $234,001.

IQRA Moral Cartoon Inc / Mohammad Hossain to City of DeKalb / People of DeKalb, Commercial at Lucinda Avenue / 401 Normal Road, DeKalb, $4,400.

Inside-Out Properties LLC to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 534 N. Loves Road, Cortland, $180,900.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 128 E. Robinson to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 128 E. Robinson Ave., Cortland, $168,300.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 222 S. Oak Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 222 S. Oak St., Cortland, $206,100.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 222 Kyra Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 222 Kyra Lane, Cortland, $168,300.

Inside-Out Properties LLC Pampas Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 59 S. Pampas Drive, Cortland, $144,000.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 94 W. Elm Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 94 W. Elm Ave., Cortland, $141,300.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 110 E. South Ave. Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 110 E. South Ave., Cortland, $195,300.

Inside-Out Properties LLC 1210 Scenic DeKalb Series to River Land Properties LLC, Residence at 1210 Scenic Road, DeKalb, $209,700.

Earl and Mary A. Shumaker to Kayla A. Born, Residence at 1524 Timberwood Court, Sycamore, $182,500.

Jeffrey and Darlene Sampson to Zachary M. Norbut, Residence at 528 N. Charles St., Cortland, $315,500.

