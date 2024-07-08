How was DeKalb ‘built by barbed wire?’ History shows at library

DeKalb Public Library executive director Emily Faulkner (center) leads a tour July 6, 2024 at the DeKalb Public Library during a program held in collaboration with the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – At the DeKalb Public Library, patrons on Saturday found that traces of history are tucked in and around the building, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

From the architecture and historical markers to artifacts, part of what makes DeKalb what it is lay within the confines of the library, which found support from one of the city’s earliest pioneers, Jacob Haish.

Haish was known most widely for introducing the first successful barbed wire, historical records show.

At Saturday’s program, put on by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center in collaboration with the DeKalb Public Library, dozens turned out to learn more about the history of barbed wire in DeKalb and tour the library.

“I thought it went great,” DeKalb Public Library executive director Emily Faulkner said. “We were not sure how many people would come. So to have it standing-room only at 45 people … was kind of amazing.”

Barbed wire is seen on display July 6, 2024 at the DeKalb Public Library. (Megann Horstead)

The event served, in part, as a kickoff to the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s Barbed Wire Weekend, which is planned for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

DeKalb resident Lynn Schmitz said she believes the program provided a nice early chance to celebrate DeKalb and one of its earliest pioneers.

“In DeKalb, we pride ourselves as being home of the barbed wire,” Schmitz said. “Barbie Crows is our high school mascot.”

Faulkner said she finds that not everyone may understand what it means to be a Barb because they don’t know their hometown history.

“It’s real important to me that people remember what built DeKalb and why we have the nice things we have. We’re trying to shed some light on what happened when DeKalb first started.” — Jessi Haish LaRue

“I think it’s confusing for people how it came about,” Faulkner said. “People don’t always know much about about the history of their hometown. I don’t know that I did, either. Maybe I learned it and it kind of went over me when I was a kid. So it’s nice as an adult, to come back and be like ‘Oh that’s why we were the Barbie Crows.’ I still don’t know why Freeport’s the Pretzels. Now I know more about it. It’s good to keep learning that sort of stuff.”

DeKalb resident Virginia Rock said she was surprised the program included a library tour. She said she figured the event would offer more of a historical presentation about barbed wire.

“I liked the tour because you don’t get to see the bowels of the library that much,” Rock said. “It was kind of fun to know. There’s a lot underground that I didn’t realize was happening down there.”

A library tour made a stop to let patrons check out the book sorter July 6, 2024, at the DeKalb Public Library during a program held in collaboration with the J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center. (Megann Horstead)

Haish, along with his rivals Isaac Ellwood and Joseph Glidden, spent their fortunes on a number of charitable projects in town, historical records show. One of their achievements as a team included bringing on line Northern Illinois State Normal School, better known today as Northern Illinois University, to DeKalb.

In the public library, Haish found another cause that showed promise and opportunity, but it needed a boost. This is when Haish entered with a long-range plan for the building.

The DeKalb Public Library started as a reading room comprised of donated books that was staffed by volunteers in the 1880s.

By 1893, the City Council established a public library in a room on the second floor of city hall, which is now on South Second Street.

While the library had grown in popularity, it lacked adequate funding to support the community’s needs and closure was nearly prompted in 1895, historical records show. Joseph Glidden’s niece, Annie Glidden, and the ladies of the library’s whist club started to donate a portion of their card winnings to help prevent the building’s closure.

Although the library had a home, it was located adjacent to the city jail, historical records show. In 1923, the library moved to the second floor of the Daily Chronicle building downtown, which also housed a rollerskating rink on the third floor.

A short time later, Haish died.

J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center executive director Jessi Haish LaRue said he shocked many people by leaving no money for his relatives.

“His will specifically left his fortune to the city of DeKalb,” LaRue said. “Very notably was the $150,000 he left specifically for the library building.”

Formerly known as the Haish Memorial Library, the DeKalb Public Library was dedicated in Haish’s memory on Feb. 15, 1931.

In 2016, a major expansion was completed on the building.

Shabbona resident Suzanne Peterson said the building has changed a fair amount over time.

“I kept trying to remember things from when I was younger,” Peterson said. “Some things came back, but it’s just different.”

A historical marker honoring Jacob Haish, one of DeKalb's early pioneers is seen July 6, 2024 outside the DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

LaRue said that putting on Saturday’s program meant a great deal to her.

“For Jacob [Haish] being my fourth great uncle, this is the standing [building] with his name on it,” LaRue said. “I’ve always had the interest of going by and seeing your last name on a building and wanting to learn more about the history. It’s real important to me that people remember what built DeKalb and why we have the nice things we have. We’re trying to shed some light on what happened when DeKalb first started.”

LaRue emphasized the lasting mark that Haish has left on the city.

“Today we see the Haish name on streets, parking lots and buildings as a reminder of the man who made and spent his fortunate here in the city of DeKalb,” LaRue said.