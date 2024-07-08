Boys basketball: As summer ends, winter hopes high for DeKalb

DeKALB – If there was one surprising thing to varsity basketball for DeKalb post Justin O’Neal, it didn’t roll around until the end of the season.

“Playoffs was unexpected tension and pressure,” O’Neal said, “but I think I handled it pretty well.”

The Barbs won a regional tournament for the second time in three seasons. They just wrapped up their summer workouts.

The focus on the summer is finding consistency, said head coach Mike Reynolds. It’s especially important for players like O’Neal and Marquise Bolden, both rising seniors who started last year.

But if the Barbs are looking to win their first sectional since 1968, according to IHSA records, both are going to be instrumental parts.

“Everybody puts in the work in the summer lifting,” Bolden said. “It all starts in the summer lifting. Especially moving the ball too. There’s a lot of tough players on this team, and everybody wants to score and stuff, but everybody shares the ball. That makes us a good team.”

Reynolds said Bolden has shown a lot of improvement with both his defense and ball-handling abilities this summer. He’s projected to be a starting guard along with Jackson Kees and Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Basketball Player of the Year Sean Reynolds.

O’Neal, at 6-3, provides another option down low along with Davon Grant, the Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Athlete of the Year and first-team all-area basketball selection.

“For both of them defensively, they’ve taken a jump forward,” Mike Reynolds said. “Just knowing the schemes and what to expect, they’ve really taken a big step in their defensive game.”

Mike Reynolds said the chemistry in the backcourt between Bolden and Sean Reynolds has improved. Bolden agreed, saying the Barbs are playing better as a team.

Bolden said he sees himself as a defender and a playmaker. And after the success of last year – a 22-11 mark for the Barbs’ third straight full season of at least 20 wins – everyone is expecting more, he said.

“I feel like the season we had last year, it’s a pretty high standard,” Bolden said. “Hopefully we can get as far as we did last year and hopefully get farther.”

O’Neal said everyone is pushing toward an even stronger 2025 campaign.

Mike Reynolds said the key to that for the Barbs is always the defense.

“Defensively we have a lot of interchangeable parts,” Mike Reynolds said. “That’s kind of key for us. It enables us to compete against the highest level teams.”