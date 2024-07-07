Vocalist Mark Robinson to perform July 9 with DeKalb Municipal Band

Community members all around DeKalb area gather to listen to the DeKalb Municipal Band play the 1812 overture while fireworks go off during the performance at Hopkins Park in DeKalb for the 4th of july festivities on Tuesday July 4, 2023. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – Vocalist and French hornist Mark Robinson will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at its next concert Tuesday.

The free concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Dee Palmer Bandshell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Robinson will perform “Lydia the Tattooed Lady,” “Tenderly” and “Live Til I Die.” The music being performed by the band includes “Finlandia,” “Encanto” and “One O’Clock Jump.”

Robinson studied the French horn at Northern Illinois University. He performed with the Madrigals and Concert Choir. Robinson played French horn with the Marine Corps Band. He has performed at clubs in Colorado and the Midwest.

Robinson is a Thesix Chamber Winds member and a Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal horn. He has been the DeKalb Municipal Band’s principal horn since 2007.