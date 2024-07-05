Sycamore High School students awarded car club scholarships

Sycamore High School sign in Sycamore on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore High School students Ty DeVito, Diego Gonzalez Zabala, and Annie Brandt recently were named recipients of the Turning Back Time Car Club’s annual scholarships.

The $6,000 scholarships were presented during Sycamore High School’s Senior Awards Night, according to a news release.

The students were selected for their community involvement and dedication to their studies. The scholarships are part of the club’s commitment to support local youth and promote the community’s education.

The car club also donated $16,000 from its 2023 car show to 18 nonprofit organizations. The organizations included: Kishwaukee Cancer Center, Sycamore Park District, TransVac, Freezing for Food, DeKalb Radio Watch, the Chuck Criswell Memorial Scholarship, Kishwaukee United Way, Sycamore School District 427, Barn on Baseline animal shelter, Sycamore Police Auxiliary, Bookcase Project, Family Service Agency of DeKalb County, Young Eagles, the Fizz Ehrler Memorial Scholarship, Sycamore Rotary Club, Veterans Transportation, The Salvation Army and Sycamore Food Pantry.

The club’s 24th annual Fizz Ehrler Turning Back Time Car Show will be held July 28 in downtown Sycamore. The car show features vehicles including classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. Food will be provided by local vendors.

For information, visit TurningBackTimeCarShow.org.