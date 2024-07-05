Kishwaukee College president earns ethical leadership award

MALTA – Kishwaukee College president Laurie Borowicz has been named the 2024 recipient of the Gary W. Davis Ethical Leadership Award.

The award was presented to Borowicz at the Illinois Community College Trustees Association’s annual convention June 7 in Lombard, according to a news release.

The Gary W. Davis Ethical Leadership Award honors individuals who made contributions to the support and pursuit of ethical leadership and decision-making in their work fields and volunteer service. Borowicz was nominated by the college’s senior leadership team and board of trustees.

“I am honored to be the recipient of the Gary W. Davis Ethical Leadership Award. Gary exemplified great leadership during his 18-year tenure with ICCTA. Being nominated by my executive team and the Board of Kishwaukee College for this award is quite humbling,” Borowicz said in the release.

College officials said Borowicz helped improved campus culture through transparency, equitable initiatives and data-driven decision-making. The improvements include adopting the college’s civility statement, creating an annual data book, and eliminating student fees.

“As college leaders, our focus is to make the best decisions for our students. Dr. Borowicz has not wavered from this principle despite many difficult decisions over her years of service,” Bob Johnson, Kishwaukee College board chair, said in the release. “Dr. Borowicz has provided fair and honest leadership while positioning the College for future success and has shown a steadfast devotion to creating a welcoming environment for the entire Kish community.”

The Kishwaukee College board also recognized Borowicz for the award during its meeting June 11. Borowicz said at the meeting that the college will continue to focus on respectful and ethical leadership and acknowledged the many collaborators who have helped make these initiatives a reality at the college.

“Leading organizations, especially institutions of higher education, is complex. There are many we serve – students, faculty and staff, boards, business and community leaders, donors, legislators, and taxpayers. I accept this award on behalf of those who work with and beside me, those who have listened and supported me along the way, and my colleagues who do this incredible work every day to make lives better for others,” Borowicz said in the release.