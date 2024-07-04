Downtown Sycamore merchants’ 13th annual food drive underway

Historic downtown Sycamore along Route 64 in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

SYCAMORE – The 13th annual Out of School Food Drive to support Sycamore’s food pantries is underway, and runs through July 14, and the community is invited to donate goods.

The annual drive is put on by the Merchants of Downtown Sycamore group, according to a news release.

The food will be donated to the Sycamore and Spartan food pantries. Items accepted include boxed milk, soups, canned vegetables, canned meat and meals and cereal. The food should be non-perishable and unexpired.

Donors can receive gifts at several participating downtown Sycamore businesses. Monetary donations also are accepted.

Drop-off-only locations include Cesaroni’s Café and Deli, 219 W. State St.; Empower Wellness, 352 W. State St.; Painted Lady Collection, 303 W. State St.; and The Village Restaurant, 418 W. State St.

Additional drop-off locations include the following offers: