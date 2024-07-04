Bug repellent workshop set for July 6 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for patrons to create their own natural bug repellent.

The workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The free workshop is intended for adults and teens.

Participants can create bug repellent out of natural ingredients, including vinegar and essential oils. Because of limited supplies, the workshop is first-come, first-served.

For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2112.