Shabbona church to hold hog raffle drawing July 20

SHABBONA – Shabbona Community Church will hold a hog raffle drawing to support the church’s programs.

The drawing will be July 20 at Summerfest in Waterman.

The raffle’s first- and second-place winners will receive half of a processed hog. The hog pieces will be delivered within 25 miles of Shabbona. Participants do not need to be present to win, according to a news release.

Raffle tickets cost $5 or $20 for five. To buy tickets, call 815-824-2359. Tickets also can be bought at the Shabbona Fire Department’s pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. July 4.