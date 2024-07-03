Kishwaukee Valley Art League announces upcoming July events

(Left to right); Wood burning art piece example, "Young Picasso's" Kids Summer Art Program artwork example, and watercolor painting created by KVAL artist Larry Bond (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in July at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The next art rotation at the gallery is set for July 22, in time for the annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show on July 28 in downtown Sycamore. The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can view art related to vehicles from the past.

The free “Young Picasso’s” Kids Summer Art Program continues from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the gallery. Children can color provided subject matter or create their own art. An art supplies table will be provided. Kids ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

KVAL artist Pam Bradford will teach an introductory pyrography class from 10 a.m. to noon July 27 at the gallery. Attendees can learn about wood-burning equipment and techniques as well as what surface types can be burned. The class costs $40. Materials will be provided. Because of limited space, registration is required. Visit kval-nfp.org. The registration deadline is July 25.

July’s featured artist at Gallery on State is Larry Bond. His work will be on display in the east window and adjoining wall.