Weaver: Unleash your inner Artist at downtown Sycamore Chalk Walk

Sycamore, get ready to unleash your creativity and enjoy a day filled with art, fun and community spirit! The Downtown Sycamore Chalk Walk is coming up, and we’re calling all artists, from novices to seasoned professionals, to participate in this vibrant event Saturday, Sept. 14.

Artist check-in kicks off at 8:30 a.m., with the event running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. around the picturesque DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St.

For just $25, artists will receive a set of high-quality chalk, a comfortable kneeling pad and a 5-foot by 5-foot sidewalk square to transform into a stunning masterpiece. Whether you’re a teenager eager to showcase your talent or an adult looking to add some color to the streets, there’s a place for everyone in our 12 to 17 age category and 18-plus age category.

Ashlee Weaver is the member services administrator at the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

Not only is this a fantastic opportunity for artists to express themselves, but it’s also a wonderful chance for the community to come together. Spectators can stroll through the outdoor gallery for free, marveling at the incredible works of art taking shape throughout the day. Plus, they get to play an important role in the event by voting for their favorite pieces! At the end of the day, cash prizes will be awarded to the top artists, making the competition both fun and rewarding.

But that’s not all! The Chalk Walk is designed to be a delightful experience for the whole family.

Enjoy live music that will keep your spirits high as you wander through the artistic displays. Treat your taste buds to delicious offerings from the Andale Taco Truck, where you can savor authentic Mexican flavors. Quench your thirst with refreshing lemonade from The Lovely Lemon, indulge in sugary cotton candy from Sweet Swirl Candy and snack on gourmet popcorn from Keep It Poppin.

The Downtown Sycamore Chalk Walk is more than just an art event, it’s a celebration of community, creativity and local flavor. So, gather your family and friends, and join us for a day filled with colorful art, delectable food and lively entertainment. Whether you’re an artist or an admirer, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful event that promises to brighten up your weekend and bring joy to all who attend. Mark your calendars, spread the word and get ready to experience the magic of the Downtown Sycamore Chalk Walk.

We can’t wait to see the incredible artwork you create and the smiles it brings to our community!

The Chalk Walk is sponsored in part by Edward Jones, Timothy E Beasley – Financial Advisor. For more details and to register, visit discoversycamore.com. See you there!