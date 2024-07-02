Vocalist Christine Monteiro to perform July 4 with DeKalb Municipal Band

Community members all around DeKalb area gather to listen to the DeKalb Municipal Band and to see fireworks at Hopkins Park in DeKalb in this Shaw Local file photo on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – Vocalist and Northern Illinois University graduate Christine Monteiro will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at its “Star Spangled Spectacular” concert.

The free concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 4 in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Monteiro will perform “Let Freedom Ring,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Summertime” from “Porgy and Bess.” The music being performed by the band includes “Liberty Fanfare,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Highlights from Jersey Boys,” and “Overture to 1812.”

Monteiro graduated with a vocal music performance degree from NIU. She plays trumpet for the DeKalb Municipal Band, Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Jazz in Progress and Class Act II Big Band. Monteiro acts as the Celebration Chorale and Waterman Community Choir’s director.

She is a vocalist for the DeKalb Municipal Band, Jazz in Progress, Kishwaukee Area Concert Band, Stateline Music Foundation Festival Chorus, Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra and DeKalb Festival Chorus. Monteiro also is a Sycamore High School Music Hall of Fame member.