New ownership could be coming to The Flame Traditional Greek Grill in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Flame Traditional Greek Grill, 209 E. Lincoln Highway, may be drawing interest from a potential buyer after less than a year on the scene in downtown DeKalb.

As Salvador Castro Arellano has set his sights on purchasing the traditional Greek restaurant in town, the DeKalb City Council took action at a recent meeting to help make it closer to a reality.

The restaurant first opened its doors to customers Jan. 15 under the ownership of Foti Pappas, a DeKalb-based developer whose family has been heavily involved in business growth downtown.

Council action on the liquor license is only conditional until all requirements of the city’s resolution have been met, city documents show. This includes receipt of a State of Illinois liquor license, receipt of a city of DeKalb Fire Life Safety license, and approval of the required background investigation for the owner by the DeKalb Police Department.

The city’s liquor licenses are not transferable between different applicants. Arellano is required to submit his own application for consideration by the mayor and City Council.

Arellano has opted for a restaurant-full liquor license, which means the establishment can serve a full variety of alcoholic liquors. If approved, the city will receive an initial issuance fee of $5,659, according to city documents. To date, non-refundable fees for the liquor license application, background investigation and the fire life safety application in the amount of $716 have already been paid.

The licensing term for a restaurant-full liquor license begins May 1 and ends the following April 30 with an annual renewal fee of $3,735, city documents show.