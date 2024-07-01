DeKalb library to host financial fitness workshop July 9

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Habitat for Humanity to host a financial fitness workshop for patrons to improve their financial well-being.

The workshop will be at 10 a.m. July 9 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free workshop is intended for adults.

Attendees can learn about topics including saving and spending, CDs, traditional and high-yield savings accounts, credit and debt. The workshop also will be modified to meet attendees’ specific needs. Snacks will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.