DeKalb County property transfers: April 22-28, 2024

Green Ridge Associates to NVR Inc., Lot at 808 Kennedy St., Waterman, $21,218.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Residence at 802 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $20,888.89

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 1210 Brairwood Lane, Sandwich, $20,888.89

Mark and Stephanie G. Ward to Robert Herman Hill, Residence at 225 N. Cedar St., Waterman, $228,000.

Taylor L. Young to Jairo Ivan Camaro and Victoria Mleczko, Residence at 3254 Napa Court, DeKalb, $220,000.

Jason F. and Shelly A. Hoshaw to Timothy Brown, Residence at 26 N. Nina St., Cortland, $245,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Michael and Danielle Wegner, Residence at 1208 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $416,745.

Saul Ayala and Emily M. Weismiller to James Bohne and Agnieszka Szczepanska, Residence at 15606 Douglas Ave., Sandwich, $442,000.

Joseph M. Wright to Sullivan Brothers Rental LLC, Commercial at 730 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, $65,000.

Scott Binford and Liomara A. Neves to P&V Properties Partners LLC, Residence at 322 E. Sunset Place, DeKalb, $8,500.

Tim Campbell and Seung Hee Shin to Geoffrey D. and Semray Green, Residence at 214 Merry Oaks Drive, Sycamore, $625,000.

Robert A. Mitchell III, Marc Thomas Mitchell and Justin Joseph Mitchell to Alanna M. Cunningham, Residence at 1384 Schade Lane, DeKalb, $255,000.

Farmers On Main St. Inc. to Planting Seeds LLC, Commercial at 517 and 521 Main St., Kirkland, $180,475.

Omar Al Msafi to Michael P. and Samantha F. Wright, Residence at 431 and 433 Georjean Court, Sycamore, $309,000.

Deraedt Family Partnership LLC to Kevin and Karen Cady, Farmland at West Bethany Road, Sycamore, $50,000.

Brian D. and Andrea L. Doering to Joseph S. Runowiecki and Susan Jackson, Residence at 1311 S. Devonshire Drive, Sycamore, $500,000.

Resource Bank Trust 36010000646 to Ryan Griffin and Jennifer Mosca-Griffin, Residence at 8510 Gurler Road, DeKalb, $500,000.

Tammy J. Querrey to Juan C. De La Cruz and Ana E. Cifuentes-Vazquez, Residence at 520 Lucerne Lane, DeKalb, $255,000.

Jude Rodriguez to Stephen P. Zerby, Residence at 557 Brighton Way, Sycamore, $438,500.

Mattison B. Macalister to Thomas W. and Jane A. Slinker, Residence at 1711 N. Main St., Sycamore, $350,000.

Becky L. Lindemann to Emily Schmitt, Residence at 2120 Monticello Drive, DeKalb, $267,000.

Lowell E. Akers to Emmanuel D. Jaimes Chacon, Residence at 620 Emmert St., Sycamore, $220,000.

Joshua P. and Amy A. May to Micah and Allison Stoddard, Residence at 148 Wendy St., Sycamore, $360,000.

Micah J. and Allison M. Stoddard to Nancy E. Doetsch, Residence at 537 Lucerne Lane, DeKalb, $257,000.

American College Rentals LLC-DeKalb Protected Series to Khair Siddiqui, Residence at 136 John St., DeKalb, $179,500.

John T. Rich Trustee Trust to Richard G. and Sharon M. Schmidt, Residence at 1732 Brock Circle, Sycamore, $280,000.

Jesse B. and Lindsay Vidito to Jacob R. Voegtle and Emily C. Brown, Residence at 130 S. Sycamore St., Somonauk, $290,000.

Ronald L. and Joyce A. Stallings Trustees Trusts to Steven M. and Lauren B. Arch, Lot at 310 Bender St., Sandwich, $43,500.