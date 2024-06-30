DeKalb, Sycamore high schoolers awarded Kishwaukee orchestra scholarships

(Left to right); Keira Specht, Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra board member Victoria Young, and Ellison Xu (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra recently awarded four DeKalb and Sycamore high school students KSO Senior Musician Scholarships.

The scholarships were presented to Stephanie Kim and Keira Specht of DeKalb High School and Makena Ndicu and Ellison Xu of Sycamore High School, according to a news release.

Kim will study interdisciplinary health sciences. Ndicu intends on majoring in oboe performance and minoring in music business minor. Specht plans on studying violin performance. Xu will double major in harp performance and actuarial science or music and mathematics.

The scholarship is awarded to musicians graduating from DeKalb County high schools. The students must have performed in a high school instrumental music ensemble and will be a college instrumental music ensemble member. The scholarship also supports the students continuing education and musical development.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org/donate or email musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org.