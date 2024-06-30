DeKalb library’s Classic Film Series begins July 2

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will screen movies for patrons as part of its Classic Film Series in July.

The screenings will be at 6 p.m. Tuesdays in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free screenings are intended for adults and teens.

Attendees can watch movies that showcase the classic films age. The movies will be screened once a week. No registration is required to attend.

The movie lineup includes:

July 2: “True Grit” (1969)

July 9: “The Outlaw Josey Wales”

July 16: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”

July 23: “Colorado Territory”

July 30: “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre”

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.