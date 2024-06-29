DeKalb men arrested in large drug bust, alleged narcotics ‘trafficking business’: Police

(From left) Kyler R. Powell, 21, and Nickolas G. Powell, 22, were arrested by DeKalb police during a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Fourth Street on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department. The men were wanted in connection with a May 9, 2024, warrant search and major drug bust at a residence in the 300 block of Linden Place by DeKalb police, authorities said Friday. (Inset photos provided by DeKalb Police Department, DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – Acting on a tip alleging illegal narcotics sales, DeKalb police arrested two men this week after a May drug bust that uncovered thousands of grams of illegal drugs, hundreds of prescription pills, a loaded handgun and thousands in cash, authorities said.

DeKalb police said the drug bust uncovered large amounts of crystal meth, more than the legal amount of marijuana, suspected LSD and edible mushrooms. Police said they also found dozens of pills commonly used for pain, stimulants, and to treat anxiety and other illnesses.

Nickolas G. Powell, 22, and Kyler R. Powell, 21, were arrested by DeKalb police during a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Fourth Street on Tuesday, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department. The men were wanted in connection with a May 9 warrant search of a residence in the 300 block of Linden Place by DeKalb police, authorities said Friday.

Nickolas Powell was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis, according to a news release sent Friday by DeKalb police.

Kyler Powell was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of a lookalike substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of a lookalike substance, according to the release.

If convicted of the most serious charges, unlawful possession of the drugs with an intent to deliver, all Class X felonies, the men could face up to 30 years in prison.

It’s illegal in Illinois to have more than 30 grams of cannabis, 500 milligrams of THC-infused products or 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.

DeKalb police said officers entered the Linden Place residence at 7:30 p.m. May 9 after the department’s Advanced Criminal Enforcement Team received numerous tips “regarding illegal narcotics sales, which fueled the investigation,” according to the release.

During the search, police also found one loaded 9-mm Beretta handgun, one pair of metal knuckles, one heat press, dozens of printed business cards “suspected to be affiliated with an illegal drug trafficking business” and $5,554 in cash, authorities said in the release.

Substances found during the search also included about 1,306 methamphetamine pills totaling more than 400 grams; 5,000 grams of suspected cannabis; 200 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms; 2,000 grams of suspected edible mushrooms; 176 objects suspected to contain LSD; 2,151 grams of suspected liquid medication including codeine, an opioid pain reliever; 1,980 THC vape cartridges; fewer than 1 gram of suspected crystal meth; 10 pills of suspected anti-anxiety medication lorazepam; 50 pills of suspected tizanidine, a muscle relaxer; 25 pills of suspected methylphenidate, used to treat attention-deficit hyperacitivity disorder; 35 pills of suspected alprazolam, used to treat anxiety and panic disorders; 35 pills of suspected pain medication tramadol; five pills suspected to contain the stimulant amphetamine; and 65 hydrocodone pills and 80 ounces of codeine, both pain relievers.

Nickolas Powell was ordered detained by Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery during a Wednesday hearing, DeKalb County court records show. He was next ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 for arraignment.

Kyler Powell was granted pretrial release by Montgomery during a Wednesday hearing over prosecutors’ petition to deny it, records show. His next hearing also is scheduled for Aug. 5.