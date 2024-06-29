Blumen Gardens 35th anniversary garden party Saturday: If you go

The outside area at Blumen Gardens is decorated with plants and artwork making every shopping trip to the facility a pleasant experience. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – If you plan on going to the Blumen Gardens this weekend, you might find it to be a bit busier than normal.

Here’s what you should know if you go:

Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Jill Mandeville, a co-owner and partner of Blumen Gardens with her parents and husband, said they will be hosting raffles, specials and tours throughout the day Saturday, and Open Door Coffee will be on hand for caffeinated beverages.

The real celebration starts later, she said.

“We’re kind of doing some fun stuff,” she said. “We have multiple musicians coming, caricatures, permanent jewelry, and just swag and just different things – a big garden party to celebrate. So it’s our 35th anniversary garden party.”

The 35-year anniversary garden party will be hosted from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday outside in Blumen Garden’s array of garden flowers and decorations. Food trucks, including Press Box and Wild Carrot Company, will be there for the garden party, while cocktails and a Moscow mule bar will be available to guests, according to Blumen Gardens.

Blumen Gardens is asking anyone interested in coming to the free to attend event to register online ahead of time.

The celebration doesn’t end Saturday night, however. Mandeville said there will be a makers market, a monthly 25-vendor craft artisans market, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We also have food trucks that day, live music, we’ll have cocktails,” she said. “It’s a whole weekend affair, but the garden party is that Saturday night.”