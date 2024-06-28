Read to Rover program begins July 8 in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host Read to Rover program sessions for children to read to a Canine Good Citizen dog.

The program will be held at 1 p.m. July 8 and 24 in the library’s children’s department, 309 Oak St.

The free program is intended for children ages 5 and older.

Emma, a collie and Canine Good Citizen, will visit the library to listen to children read. Children can read to Emma for 10 minutes. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit the Youth Reference Desk.

For information, email thersesaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.