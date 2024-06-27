Sandwich church to host Parish Fest on June 29

SANDWICH – St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church will host a Parish Fest for community members Saturday.

The free event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the church, 340 W. Arnold St., Sandwich.

The festival features balloons, face-painting, a bounce house, games, raffles, a 50/50 drawing and dinner. The dinner includes fried chicken, hot dogs, carnitas, side dishes and desserts. Music will be performed by Ignacio “Iggy” Campos.

Dinner tickets cost $15 per person or $40 per family. To buy tickets, call 815-786-9266. Tickets also can be bought at the event.

For information, call 815-786-9266.