Kishwaukee College Foundation accepting Distinguished Alumni Award nominations

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award, meant to honor alumni who’ve contributed to their professions and communities to reflect the college’s values.

The foundation will accept nominations from the college’s faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members. The nominees must be a Kishwaukee College alumni with 45 or more completed credit hours or a degree or certificate of completion. The nominations also must include evidence of the nominees industry or community leadership, innovation and impact.

The nomination deadline is July 14. The award recipient will be honored at the foundation’s annual gala Nov. 2, according to a news release.

For information, visit kish.edu/alumniaward.