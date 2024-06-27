IVT auditions for upcoming productions begin June 28 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre will host auditions for its upcoming “Bad to the Last Drop” and “Malled” melodrama performances and the October production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

The auditions will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

Admission to the auditions is open to people ages 13 and older.

The auditions consist of cold readings from the scripts. Attendees are encouraged to inform the directors of rehearsal conflicts. “Bad to the Last Drop” will be directed by Karen Leifheit, and “Malled” is being directed by Kyle Carr. The melodramas were written by Tim Lueken.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” tells the story of Ichabod Crane, a new schoolmaster in the village of Sleepy Hollow. Crane’s smug correctness casts a pall over the townsfolk, but his manners and hymn singing impress the women, including Katrina Van Tassel, the town belle. Brom Bones, Van Tassel’s beau, begins to plot to get rid of Crane. The issue comes to a head at Van Tassel’s Halloween party, after which Crane is accosted by the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow.

Performances of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will be Oct. 11 through Oct. 13 at the opera house. The IVT production is being directed by Jen Ketchum with assistance by Brittany Wattne and production by Jessica Sus.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, send a message on the IVT Facebook page.