DeKalb’s Project HOPE, History Center among 25 nonprofits awarded grants

DeKalb County Community Foundation staff and board members presenting a spring 2024 community needs grant to Project HOPE representatives (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – From public safety and education to arts and community development, local projects addressing community needs received support through the DeKalb County Community Foundation’s Community Needs Grant program this spring.

A total of 25 area nonprofits and community organizations benefited from $159,799 in grants, according to a news release.

The Community Foundation also supported two larger-scale capital building and expansion projects with a multi-year commitment of $100,000 each.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the grants committee and Foundation as a whole,” Project HOPE Executive Director Joe Mitchell said in a news release. “It’s assuring that the Foundation believes in the need for this transformative space in the North Annie Glidden community. The support and reputation of the Foundation puts Project HOPE in an advantageous position when talking with other potential large donors.”

Project HOPE – which stands for health, opportunity, purpose, empowerment and education – is expected to be a community center, a multi-year endeavor made possible by the congregation from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb.

Renderings of the new community center to be constructed by the congregation at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in the Annie Glidden North neighborhood in DeKalb. (Provided by Joe Mitchell)

Community Needs Grants are distributed to eligible organizations in DeKalb County each year in the spring and fall. Applications align with five grant-making interest areas: arts and culture; education; sommunity development; environment and animal welfare; and health and human services.

Spring 2024 Community Needs Grants:

Ellwood House Association Inc., DeKalb – $2,600 to develop an inclusive, accessible digital tour experience.

Greater Family Health, Sycamore – $5,300 to buy vaccine management system for the Sycamore location.

Kishwaukee Valley Art League, Sycamore – $1,467 to buy an artwork display infrastructure.

Northwestern Memorial Foundation, Ben Gordon Center, DeKalb – $5,000 to buy furniture for The Living Room program.

Open Door Rehabilitation Center, Sandwich – $4,200 to buy appliances and flooring for the new Life Skills program.

Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., DeKalb – $2,500 to upgrade the theater’s sound system.

Safe Passage Inc., DeKalb – $5,000 to buy a facility van.

Shabbona-Lee-Rollo Historical Museum, Shabbona – $7,000 to repair exterior brick.

Tails Humane Society , DeKalb – $2,900 to buy surgical lights.

Trinity Lutheran Church, Genoa – $1,000 to buy preschool education toolset

United Kids After School, Sandwich – $1,000 to provide playground equipment and after school curriculum materials.

Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois, Sycamore – $2,500 to acquire an awning for the Meals on Wheels entryway.

Flewellin Memorial Library , Shabbona – $25,000 to support building renovations.

Kishwaukee College Foundation, Malta – $15,000 to buy sunshades for the Early Learning Center playground.

DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, DeKalb – $4,000 to buy security cameras.

DeKalb Park District, DeKalb – $4,000 to support inclusive playground remodeling at Hopkins Park.

Hinckley-Big Rock CUSD 429, Hinckley – $1,000 to fund books and materials for the Community Reads Initiative.

Indian Valley Vocational Center, Sandwich – $1,859 to acquire emergency airway equipment for student training.

Kirkland Tree Commission, Kirkland – $1,140 to purchase tree boulevard equipment.

Maple Park and Countryside Fire Protection District, Maple Park – $3,000 to purchase a battery-powered ram.

Sandwich Police Department, Sandwich – $7,800 to purchase AEDs for squad cars and the police station.

Shabbona Community Fire Protection District, Shabbona – $4,000 to acquire Rapid Intervention Team equipment.

Sycamore Police Department, Sycamore – $4,000 to purchase AEDs for the Patrol Division.

Project HOPE, DeKalb – $ 100,000 multi-year pledge to support construction of an Annie Glidden North neighborhood community center.

DeKalb County History Center, Sycamore – $100,000 multi-year pledge to support the History Center campus expansion.

One of several grant-making programs at the Community Foundation, community needs grants receive funding through community impact funds, field of interest funds and donor advised funds, according to a news release.

Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. For questions or additional information, contact grants@dekalbccf.org.