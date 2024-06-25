Vocalist Maureen Christine to perform with DeKalb Municipal Band

Community members all around DeKalb area gather to listen to the DeKalb Municipal Band play the 1812 overture while fireworks go off during the performance at Hopkins Park in DeKalb for the 4th of july festivities on Tuesday July 4, 2023. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – Vocalist Maureen Christine will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at its “A Trip to the Theater” concert Tuesday.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Christine will perform “The Days of Wine and Roses,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “Can’t Help Lovin’ That Man of Mine” from “Show Boat.” The music being performed by the band includes “Into the Woods,” “Mambo” from “West Side Story” and “Opening Night on Broadway.”

Christine is a Broadway-style entertainer and concert vocalist. She has recorded two albums and worked with Pete Christlieb of the Johnny Carson Tonight Show Orchestra. Christine opened for Willie Nelson and performed with Barry Manilow and Count Basie Orchestra musicians. She was a recipient of the Distinguished Graduate Award in 2019.