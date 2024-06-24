DeKalb community invited to weigh in on League of Women Voters public park

A concept proposal published by the DeKalb Park District for potential development of the League of Women Voters Park at 262 Cotton Ave., DeKalb. The DeKalb Park District is collecting community feedback via a public meeting Tuesday, June 25, 2024, and a survey open through July 3, 3034, on park improvements. (Photo provided by DeKalb Park District)

DeKALB – The DeKalb community is invited to weigh in on plans for the future of the League of Women Voters Park at 262 Cotton Ave. in DeKalb.

A public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the park to collect public feedback and review potential plans for the future of the park.

Attendees can review four potential playground options, according to the DeKalb Park District.

Community members also can view options and complete a public survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/9MPQGFZ through July 3.

The survey will ask questions such as what playground community members prefer and outline prospects, including different playground layouts. Questions also will inquire what priorities one would like to see as the park is developed, including playground themes and color schemes.

A final master plan for the League of Women Voters Park will be submitted as part of a grant application by the DeKalb Park District to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The plan includes a proposal to garner funding assistance for the park’s development, according to the Park District.