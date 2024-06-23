Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk Library in July

SOMONAUK – The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host a number of programs and events in July.
- Petite Palette Painting Class for Kids: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 1. Attendees can paint a canvas. The class is intended for children ages 5 to 10. Registration is $6 and is required to attend.
- Patriotic Story Hour: 10:30 a.m. July 3. Participants can celebrate the Fourth of July with crafts, stories, snacks and songs. The free program is for children ages 3 to 5. Registration is required to attend.
- Tot Tales: 10:30 a.m. July 9 and 1 p.m. July 17. Patrons will be introduced to books, rhymes, songs and hand motions. The program is intended for newborns to children aged 3. Registration is required to attend.
- Afternoon Family Movie: 1 p.m. July 13. Participants can watch a movie screening at the library.
- Summer S.T.E.M. (Water Balloon Math): 11 a.m. July 16. Attendees will be able to participate in a STEM activity. The program is free and intended for children ages 6 to 9. Registration is required to attend.
- Drop In Craft for Kids (Ages 5+): 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 5 and 19. Participants can receive a project to work on at home.
- Summer Chapter Club: 6:30 p.m. July 22. Patrons can discuss books with a movie and questions. Book copies are available at the front desk. The free club is intended for children ages 6 to 9. Registration is required to attend.
- Shark Tales: 3 p.m. July 23. The program features crafts, stories, snacks, and songs to celebrate Shark Week. The free program is for children ages 3 to 5. Registration is required to attend.
- Shark Week Craft (Ages 3+): 1 p.m. July 24. Attendees can create a craft to celebrate Shark Week. Registration is required to attend.
- Paws For Reading: 4 p.m. July 25. Participants will be able to read to Fox Valley Therapy Dogs for 15 minutes. The free event is for first through fifth graders. Registration is required to attend.
- Summer Story Hour: AG in the Classroom: 11 a.m. July 30. The program includes stories, snacks and crafts. The program is free and intended for children ages three to six. Registration is required to attend.
- Love Beyond the Law: The Bonnie & Clyde Story: 6:30 p.m. July 11. Patrons can learn about the story of bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. The program will be led by historical presenter Michelle Gibbons.
- Grab & Go Crafts-For Adults: Summer Craft Kit: July 15. Participants will be able to receive a summer reading craft kit. The kits are available at the patron services desk Mondays. Supplies will be limited.
- Book To Movie Discussion: 3 p.m. July 26. Attendees can discuss the novel “A Walk in the Woods” by Bill Bryson and watch the movie. Popcorn and a gift card drawing will be provided.
- Movie Matinee Mondays: 4 p.m. July 22. The library will screen the 2010 movie “The Way.” Participants can enter a gift card drawing. Popcorn will be served.
- Cards With Karen: 6 p.m. July 25. Patrons can create three handmade cards. Admission costs $5. Registration is required to attend.
- In-Person Craft Times: 4 p.m. July 31. Attendees can paint and decorate a wooden birdhouse and bird feeder. Registration is required to attend.
- Local Writers Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 18. The free group is for high school students and adults. The first session will be held at the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
- Bingo: 12:30 p.m. July 3, 10, and 17. Participants can play Bingo to win prizes. Refreshments will be provided. The event is for those 18 and older.
- Tech Help with Steve!: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 3 and 25. Patrons will receive one-on-one technology support from tech enthusiast Steve Goodwin. The 20-minute sessions include cellphone, tablet or laptop assistance. Appointments are required to attend. To schedule an appointment, call 815-498-2440 or visit the library’s patron services.
- Men’s Book Group: 4 p.m. July 23. The group can read and discuss history, biography and nonfiction books.
- History Book Discussion Group: 4 p.m. July 11. Attendees can discuss and read nonfiction and history books.
- Fiction Addiction Group: 4 p.m. July 18. Participants can read and discuss fiction books.
- Pageturners & Pageturners Too! Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. July 24 and 6 p.m. July 25. Patrons can discuss suspense books.