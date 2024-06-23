Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk Library in July

SOMONAUK – The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host a number of programs and events in July.

Petite Palette Painting Class for Kids: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 1. Attendees can paint a canvas. The class is intended for children ages 5 to 10. Registration is $6 and is required to attend.

Patriotic Story Hour: 10:30 a.m. July 3. Participants can celebrate the Fourth of July with crafts, stories, snacks and songs. The free program is for children ages 3 to 5. Registration is required to attend.

Tot Tales: 10:30 a.m. July 9 and 1 p.m. July 17. Patrons will be introduced to books, rhymes, songs and hand motions. The program is intended for newborns to children aged 3. Registration is required to attend.

Afternoon Family Movie: 1 p.m. July 13. Participants can watch a movie screening at the library.

Summer S.T.E.M. (Water Balloon Math): 11 a.m. July 16. Attendees will be able to participate in a STEM activity. The program is free and intended for children ages 6 to 9. Registration is required to attend.

Drop In Craft for Kids (Ages 5+): 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 5 and 19. Participants can receive a project to work on at home.

Summer Chapter Club: 6:30 p.m. July 22. Patrons can discuss books with a movie and questions. Book copies are available at the front desk. The free club is intended for children ages 6 to 9. Registration is required to attend.

Shark Tales: 3 p.m. July 23. The program features crafts, stories, snacks, and songs to celebrate Shark Week. The free program is for children ages 3 to 5. Registration is required to attend.

Shark Week Craft (Ages 3+): 1 p.m. July 24. Attendees can create a craft to celebrate Shark Week. Registration is required to attend.

Paws For Reading: 4 p.m. July 25. Participants will be able to read to Fox Valley Therapy Dogs for 15 minutes. The free event is for first through fifth graders. Registration is required to attend.

Summer Story Hour: AG in the Classroom: 11 a.m. July 30. The program includes stories, snacks and crafts. The program is free and intended for children ages three to six. Registration is required to attend.

Love Beyond the Law: The Bonnie & Clyde Story: 6:30 p.m. July 11. Patrons can learn about the story of bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. The program will be led by historical presenter Michelle Gibbons.

Grab & Go Crafts-For Adults: Summer Craft Kit: July 15. Participants will be able to receive a summer reading craft kit. The kits are available at the patron services desk Mondays. Supplies will be limited.

Book To Movie Discussion: 3 p.m. July 26. Attendees can discuss the novel "A Walk in the Woods" by Bill Bryson and watch the movie. Popcorn and a gift card drawing will be provided.

Movie Matinee Mondays: 4 p.m. July 22. The library will screen the 2010 movie "The Way." Participants can enter a gift card drawing. Popcorn will be served.

Cards With Karen: 6 p.m. July 25. Patrons can create three handmade cards. Admission costs $5. Registration is required to attend.

In-Person Craft Times: 4 p.m. July 31. Attendees can paint and decorate a wooden birdhouse and bird feeder. Registration is required to attend.

Local Writers Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 18. The free group is for high school students and adults. The first session will be held at the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Bingo: 12:30 p.m. July 3, 10, and 17. Participants can play Bingo to win prizes. Refreshments will be provided. The event is for those 18 and older.

Tech Help with Steve!: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 3 and 25. Patrons will receive one-on-one technology support from tech enthusiast Steve Goodwin. The 20-minute sessions include cellphone, tablet or laptop assistance. Appointments are required to attend. To schedule an appointment, call 815-498-2440 or visit the library's patron services.

Men's Book Group: 4 p.m. July 23. The group can read and discuss history, biography and nonfiction books.

History Book Discussion Group: 4 p.m. July 11. Attendees can discuss and read nonfiction and history books.

Fiction Addiction Group: 4 p.m. July 18. Participants can read and discuss fiction books.

4 p.m. July 18. Participants can read and discuss fiction books. Pageturners & Pageturners Too! Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. July 24 and 6 p.m. July 25. Patrons can discuss suspense books.