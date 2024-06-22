Sycamore approves Ideal Industries-funded walking path

SYCAMORE – A business that recently donated land for a proposed new fire station has gained city approval to build a public walking path around a retention pond near its campus in southeast Sycamore.

September will mark 100 years of business in Sycamore for Ideal Industries Inc., 1375 Park Ave. For the occasion, the business’ representatives have sought to substantially invest in the community.

Earlier this year, Ideal – a fabricated metals and products manufacturer – donated land near Borden Avenue and south Prairie Drive for a still-being-considered building that would replace Sycamore Fire Station No. 1, which is currently located at 535 DeKalb Ave. The company this week was approved to build a public walking path on city-owned land across the street from the proposed new fire station, on the east side of south Prairie Drive.

City Manager Michael Hall said city staff were in favor of Ideal’s special permit request before Sycamore City Council unanimously approved the request on Monday.

In a letter addressed to Hall, Sycamore Community Development Director John Sauter wrote that the walkway will be 10 feet wide and connect to Borden and Thornwood avenues.

Ideal will pay the cost of the design, engineering and construction – including labor and materials – for the walkway project, according to city documents.

While the project is funded by Ideal, Hall said the city will be required to maintain the space once it’s built.

“The yearly cost, it’s hard to say, the walking path may need some maintenance,” Hall said. “Maybe in five or six years maybe we have some work done and then eventually rebuilding in maybe in 25 years or so.”

A maintenance agreement pertaining to the walkway also was unanimously approved by the City Council on Monday. As part of the agreement, the city will be responsible for the repair and maintenance of the walkway path, and the mowing of grass adjacent to the pathway upon dedication of the project, according to city documents.

Ideal will be responsible for maintaining the landscaping surrounding the walkway for 3 years from the date of the walkway’s dedication, but when that provision expires the landscaping will be maintained by the city.

“The park district currently has an arborist that kind of takes care of this, and they go out to bid for a company that takes care these types of things around the city, so we’ll just probably tag on to that one in three years. I’m not exactly sure how much that’ll be, but its really to make sure that the native grasses are continuing to do what they’re supposed to,” Hall said.