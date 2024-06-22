McLaughlin: New Out and About app highlights DeKalb County history

As we make our way through the summer season, we trust that you are making the most of all the activities and attractions that DeKalb County has to offer. July proves to be the busiest tourism month for the county.

From Fourth of July festivities, including Hinckley’s Good Times For All Festival, Sandwich’s Freedom Days, DeKalb’s Independence Day celebration at Hopkins Park, or Kirkland’s four-day July 4 celebrations, to the popular Turning Back Time car show in Sycamore at the end of the month, there is no shortage of things to do.

This year, July is even more exciting with the addition of two new soccer events: The inaugural Familia Fest on July 13 and the 100th anniversary USASA Amateur Cup July 25 through July 28. These events are sure to attract visitors from near and far, showcasing the vibrant and diverse community of DeKalb County.

In other news, we are thrilled to announce that the Out and About DeKalb County App has been updated with new features. For those unfamiliar with the app, it was developed in collaboration with the DeKalb County History Center, DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the DeKalb County Community Foundation. The app offers three tours covering the northern, central and southern regions of the county, each featuring a wealth of historical information and points of interest.

The app has won two awards in the tourism industry. The first award was an Innovation Award (budget B) presented at the Upper Midwest Convention and Visitors Bureau Conference in 2022. Rivaling tourism bureaus spanned an eight-state region that includes Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The next award was for Best Cooperative Partnership (budget B) at the 2023 Governor’s Conference. We rivaled different tourism bureaus, chambers and other attractions in Illinois such as the Art Institute of Chicago.

The latest features of the app include the ability to earn badges and prizes by visiting historical sites and answering questions related to them. By collecting all eight historical site badges, visitors can earn a special prize redeemable at the end of August. This initiative aims to encourage individuals to explore the rich history of DeKalb County by physically visiting these sites and learning more about their significance. While we recommend visiting during operating hours for the best experience, all the information needed can be accessed without entering any buildings.

We hope that these updates and events will enhance your experience in DeKalb County and provide you with a deeper appreciation for the history and culture of our community.

Visit our website to view or download the app, and for all your upcoming events: experiencedekalbcounty.com.