Learn more about Kish College’s adult education programs

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Kishwaukee College booth for patrons to learn about the college’s adult education department programs.

The free booth will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about the departments GED prep, English as a Second Language, Bridge to Careers and workforce or post-secondary education transition programs. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.