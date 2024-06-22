June 22, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Learn more about Kish College’s adult education programs

DeKalb library to host informational booth June 25

By Shaw Local News Network
Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road in Malta.

Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road in Malta. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Kishwaukee College booth for patrons to learn about the college’s adult education department programs.

The free booth will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about the departments GED prep, English as a Second Language, Bridge to Careers and workforce or post-secondary education transition programs. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.

Have a Question about this article?