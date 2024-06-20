CASA DeKalb County to hold 20th annual 50 Men Who Cook

Tasters fill outside tables during the 50 Men Who Cook fundraiser benefitting CASA DeKalb County in this Shaw Local file photo on Saturday Aug. 14, 2021. (Shaw Local News Network/Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – CASA DeKalb County will host its 20th annual 50 Men Who Cook event to support its children’s advocacy work.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Northern Illinois University Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Attendees will be able to try food by over 50 local men. The event also includes a raffle, live auction, cash bar, and entertainment. Participants can vote for their favorite food in various categories. The categories include appetizer, side dish, entrée, dessert and professional chefs.

CASA is accepting chef registrations. To register, visit casadekalb.org/participate-as-a-chef. CASA also will accept items, gift cards, and experiences for the raffle or live auction. To donate, call 815-895-2052 or email 50menwhocook@casadekalb.org.

Tickets cost $45 or $40 for two or more before Aug. 10. Tickets also are available at the event for $45. To buy tickets, visit casadekalb.org/50menwhocook or the CASA office, 308 W. State St., Suite 301, Sycamore.

For information, email casa@casadekalb.org or visit casadekalb.org.