DeKalb auto repair business gets initial support with rezoning 4 nearby properties

DeKALB – A DeKalb auto repair business may have found a new home in the city’s Fourth Street corridor and as the shop’s owner looks to grow operations at 1106 S. Fourth St.

The applicant, A.H. Auto Repair owner Halmar Rodriguez, approached members of the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission this week to rezone four neighboring properties at 1104 to 1124 S. Fourth St. to establish a vehicle service and repair facility and a hair salon, reestablish one dwelling unit and continue one dwelling unit.

“I had the opportunity to purchase the properties that we’re talking about today,” Rodriguez said. “The main building, which is 1106 [S. Fourth St.] is the building that I … want to run my business out of. This gives myself and my small family-owned company a chance to expand a little bit.”

In a 4-0 vote, the panel decided Monday to authorize the auto repair shop’s rezoning request with a set of three conditions, along with planned development standards. Those include striping the parking lot, adding a handicap space, restriping the ATM and paving the service bays. Chairman Max Maxwell and Commissioners Jerry Wright and Maria Pena-Graham were absent.

The rezoning – from general district to planned development commercial district – will accommodate the auto repair shop and a beauty salon, which the petitioner’s wife will operate, according to city documents. It also will permit the reestablishment of the home at 1110 S. Fourth St., which had been vacant for seven to eight months.

Rodriguez said he would like to rent out the home. The home at 1124 S. Fourth St. would continue to be rented out as well.

Rodriguez said that a new location for his auto repair business will allow him to expand operations.

“At the spot where we’re at, we’re able to help out a lot of the community plus travelers that go on to Interstate 88,” Rodriguez said. “In the new property, [I’ll] be able to help me out a little bit more of the community plus possibly maybe be able to get one or two more employees, which’ll help me.”

Commissioner Trixy O’Flaherty lauded the applicant for his interest in wanting to invest in the city.

“It’s a good use, and it’s nice to see that parcel getting used,” O’Flaherty said.

The applicant’s rezoning request requires final approval from the DeKalb City Council.