The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Green Girls Candle Company (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Green Girls Candle Company to its membership.

Chamber staff, board, community members and ambassadors celebrated Green Girls Candle Company joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting June 6.

Green Girls Candle Company creates various handmade crafts and all-natural wood wick candles and melts.

For information, call 309-255-3366 or visit facebook.com/WeLikeBigBows.