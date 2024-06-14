‘Let’s Dance Big Band Weekend’ begins July 19 in DeKalb

FILE – John Smith and the Shananigans Big Band (Photo provided by Just Make it Happen, Inc. )

DeKALB – Just Make it Happen will host its 18th annual “Let’s Dance Big Band Weekend” for dancers.

The event will run from July 19 through July 21 at the Duke Ellington Ballroom in the Northern Illinois University Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb.

The event features ballroom dance lessons, three bands, a Cabaret Dance, a Sunday Dance and a Grand Ball. Food will be provided. The Big Band Weekend begins with a Welcome Dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 19 with music by the Ken Kilian Swingtet.

The Cabaret Dance will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 20. Attendees can relax and practice dance moves. The cost is $10 per person or $20 per couple. Beginner, intermediate and advanced dance lessons will be available for $7 a lesson per person.

The Grand Ball will be from 7:30 to 10:45 p.m. July 20. The ball features John Smith and Shananigans Big Band. The Sunday Dance includes the Dick Elliot Orchestra from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Registration is required to attend and features three package options. The Best Deal costs $140 per person for three dances and food. The Flexible Deal costs $55 per person per dance and includes food. The dance only option costs $35 per person. Balcony seats will be available for listen-only guests for $15 per person per dance. The deadline to register with food options is July 5.

Just Make It Happen Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps the community through professional entertainment.

For information, visit justmakeithappen-DeKalb.com.