Kaneland School District names new educational services director

The Kaneland School District 302 administration recently named James Horne as the new Director of Educational Services for sixth through 12th grade.

Horne will begin the educational services directorship July 1.

Horne worked as an English teacher at Kaneland High School. He also served as the DeKalb High School principal. Horne returned to Kaneland High School to work as principal in 2022. The directorship appointment is currently pending board approval.

The administration screened six candidates from 18 applicants. The three most qualified candidates were interviewed by teachers, support staff, administrators and school board members. The three candidates also submitted an entry plan and completed performance-based tasks.