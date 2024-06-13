June 13, 2024
DeKalb library to host cicada programs June 17

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb.

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two programs for patrons to learn about cicadas.

The free programs will be at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, June 17 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The programs feature interactive and hands-on crafts, stories and real cicadas. The first program is intended for children ages 3 to 7. The second will be open to children ages 7 to 12. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.

