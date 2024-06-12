DeKalb City Manager earns community service award from Kishwaukee College

(Left to right); Kishwaukee College president Laurie Borowicz, Bill Nicklas, Frank Roberts, and Kishwaukee College board of trustees chair Bob Johnson (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently named DeKalb city manager Bill Nicklas as the recipient of the John C. Roberts Community Service Award.

The award was presented during the college’s spring 2024 commencement ceremony May 18.

Nicklas, who previously worked for Kishwaukee College before he was appointed as DeKalb city manager in 2019, received the award from Kishwaukee College board of trustees secretary Kathleen Spears, according to a news release.

“With unwavering dedication to improving our region, Dr. Nicklas has provided long-term influence to create a better future for our community. His work embodies the spirit John Roberts showed when establishing Kishwaukee College, making Dr. Nicklas a deserving recipient of the 2024 John C. Roberts Community Service Award,” Spears said in a news release.

Nicklas earned masters and doctoral degrees from Northern Illinois University. He served as DeKalb’s city manager from 1992 to 1998 and Sycamore’s city manager from 1998 to 2011. Nicklas also worked in NIU vice president roles from 2011 to 2014 and as Kishwaukee College’s special assistant to the president from 2016 to 2018. He resumed work as DeKalb’s city manager in January of 2019.

Nicklas assisted with Kishwaukee College district’s economic growth for more than 40 years, including NIU infrastructure improvements and companies economic development, according to the news release. He also built Kishwaukee College as a community resource and local business relationships.

Nicklas served as Fairdale’s long-term recovery coordinator after a tornado in April of 2015. He also is a member of local organizations and foundations, such as the Kishwaukee College Foundation. Nicklas created a foundation scholarship to support Kishwaukee College nursing student scholarships in honor his late wife, Joyce A. Nicklas.

The John C. Roberts Community Service Award has recognized community members importance in Kishwaukee College’s success since 2009.

For information, visit kish.edu/johnroberts.