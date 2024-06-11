City of DeKalb accepting Paint-A-Plug project applications

2023 Paint-A-Plug fire hydrant painted by Megan Flack (Photo provided by the city of DeKalb )

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb and the Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission is accepting applications for its 2024 Paint-A-Plug projects.

The Paint-A-Plug program encourages artists to create fire hydrant artwork, according to a news release.

The fire hydrants do not need a specific theme. Artists are encouraged to submit designs that promote a welcoming community and incorporate different city or neighborhood elements.

“Paint-A-Plug is truly a public art initiative in that everyone in the community and beyond has the opportunity to participate,” Commission Chairman Brad Hoey said in a news release. “The program’s popularity continues to grow, and the Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission is looking forward to seeing the creativity and artistry of our neighbors on display throughout the City.”

The program is open to DeKalb residents, Northern Illinois University alumni and students, area artists, DeKalb business employees, and DeKalb School District 428 faculty and students. Participants will be responsible for their own painting materials.

Applications are available at cityofdekalb.com/paintaplug. The applications will be reviewed by the CCEC. Artists must have their hydrants painted by Nov. 1.

For information, email paintaplug@cityofdekalb.com.