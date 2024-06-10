Walk to end elder abuse in DeKalb

DeKALB – Elder Care Services will host its annual Strides for Change: An Abuse Awareness Walk in honor of Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

The free-to-participate walk will begin at 4 p.m. June 14 at Rotary Park, 1504 State St., DeKalb.

Attendees will be able to help raise awareness about elder abuse. Participants are encouraged to wear purple. The walk also features a dunk tank, raffles and snacks. Lemonade and swag bags will be available while supplies last.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, call 815-758-6550 or visit ecsdekalb.org/strides-for-change.