Learn about unclaimed funds at upcoming workshop in Sycamore

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library will partner with state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, to host an I-Cash event for patrons to learn whether the state of Illinois owes them unclaimed funds.

The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 11 at the library, 103 E. State St.

Attendees can file unclaimed property claims. The unclaimed property includes insurance payments, customer overpayments, checking and savings accounts, uncashed stock dividends and stock certificates, and uncashed wage and payroll checks. Illinois Treasurer’s Office staff will be available to assist. No registration is required to attend.

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500.